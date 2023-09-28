Suspect indicted for manslaughter in Downtown Crossing beating death

BOSTON — A suspect has been indicted by a grand jury more than six months after the beating death of an Ireland native in Downtown Crossing.

Boston 25 News has learned that 29-year-old Sanusi Sadiq will be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on October 26th.

He was indicted on a charge of manslaughter which comes with a maximum sentence of 20 years in state prison Massachusetts.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office confirms that Sadiq was never taken into custody in connection with the case and will be summonsed to court.

The DA’s office is not releasing any further information about the suspect, including how investigators believe he came into contact with Whelan on the evening of St. Patrick’s Day.

“We’re no closer to knowing what happened than we were a week after the crime,” said John Marsoobian, the victim’s boss. “This person should be in jail.”

Marsoobian, who co-owns Twin Peaks Construction, has stayed in touch with Barry’s brother who lives overseas.

He told Boston 25 News that the Whelan family still isn’t being given any information about the suspect or the circumstances of the case.

“I understand the grand jury process needs to be secretive by its nature, but the family deserves to know some details,” he said. “Barry’s family has been kept in the dark about this entire investigation.”

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office declined to comment.

Boston 25 News was not able to locate a Massachusetts address for the suspect who was just indicted on Tuesday.

It’s unclear if he has a criminal record, but Boston 25 News did not find any trace of one in the state.

“They call it manslaughter. I call it murder. This person doesn’t deserve to walk the streets,” added Marsoobian. “What I want to know, what happened that night? How did the altercation start? Who is this person?”

Sadiq’s indictment states “on March 17, 2023, [he] did assault and beat Barry Whelan, and by such assault and beating did kill Barry Whelan.”

Boston 25 News has been following this case closely since Whelan was taken off life support on March 20th.

Sources have told us that investigators obtained surveillance footage near the TD Bank on Winter Street where the fatal assault occurred.

