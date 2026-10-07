Water leak delays opening at Mass. high school; bused students sent to middle school

HAVERHILL, Mass. — A water leak has delayed the start of classes at a Massachusetts high school on Wednesday, officials said.

In a Facebook announcement, Haverhill Public Schools said Haverhill High School will operate on a two-hour delay.

“We have just become aware of a water leak at Haverhill High School. As a result, HHS will operate on a 2-hour delay today,” the post read.

The district said it would reroute all high school students on buses to Consentino Middle School.

“We will provide further updates as soon as more information becomes available,” the district added. “Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

The delay only impacts the high school, officials noted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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