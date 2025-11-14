‘Junk Teens’ converting trash into treasure, owners give back to the community

NORWOOD, Mass. — Jacob and Kirk McKinney say a side hustle sparked their brotherly-owned business.

The brothers started their business, ‘Junk Teens’, in 2021. Since then, they’ve connected with local charities and organizations like Computers 4 People and Fabulous Finds to help expand the impact they have on their community.

Recently, they were connected with a Cape Cod family in need due to financial struggles. Liz Murray tells Boston 25 News that seeing young teens give back is refreshing.

“Me and my brother, we always used to hang out together, we always used to build stuff together and so we were able to do those things while also getting paid. We thought it was the perfect combo,” said Jacob McKinney.

“To me, that’s inspiring to see that something I worked hard for is a foundation for other people to come into and work hard for themselves to be able to grow together as a team,” said Kirk McKinney.

“Everybody in the world right now is going through some really hard times. You don’t realize how quickly and how easily those hard times can come until it happens to you,” said Murray. “With the help of people like Junk Teens, they’re able to make my transition a little bit easier.”

Both Jacob and Kirk say their goal is to expand. They are encouraging everyone to reach out if they need services or a helping hand.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group