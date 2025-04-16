Local

Judge in Karen Read retrial to hear motions ahead of opening statements after full jury seated

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
DEDHAM, Mass. — A motions hearing will be held on Wednesday in Karen Read’s retrial after a full jury was seated on Tuesday.

The jury is made up of 18 jurors: 9 men and 9 women.

“We’re loaded for bear,” Read said outside the courthouse on Tuesday. “Ready to get this show on the road, and we’re happy with the whole process today,” she added.

It took ten days, and nearly 600 candidates were screened during the jury selection process.

“I’m pleased,” Read said when asked about the jury. “I believe that they’re truthful and they were questioned thoroughly.”

Since her June 2022 indictment for the murder of John O’Keefe in Canton, Karen Read has given lengthy interviews to several national media outlets and one local station — Boston 25 News.

Prosecutors have been reviewing Read’s every word, and a new filing from special prosecutor Hank Brennan reveals the Commonwealth is planning to play “recorded statements of the defendant in its open statement” or right out of the gate.

Attorney and Boston 25 legal analyst Peter Elikann weighed in on the filing.

“It’s not clear that Karen Reed has said anything that would incriminate her or put her in a bad light, but certainly that’s always the risk, why most of the time you don’t want your client talking to the media before the trial,” he said.

Read, 45, of Mansfield, is accused of hitting John O’Keefe with her Lexus SUV in Canton on Jan. 29, 2022, and leaving him to die in the cold after a night of drinking. The defense has sought to portray Read as the victim, saying O’Keefe was actually killed inside the Albert family home at 34 Fairview Road in Canton and then dragged outside and left for dead.

Read has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

Read’s first trial ended with a hung jury in July 2024.

Opening statements are slated for next Tuesday, April 22.

