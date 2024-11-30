Judge denies Special Prosecutors request for Karen Read’s parents phone records

DEDHAM, Mass. — On Friday, in a recent development to the Karen Read murder case, Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone has denied Special Prosecutor Hank Brennan’s request of Karen Read’s parents phone records for use.

Judge Cannone denies prosecution request for Karen Read’s parents phone records. #boston25 pic.twitter.com/vWVpTLH89j — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) November 30, 2024

Judge Cannoe denied that request, stating “Despite the derailed arguments articulated in the supporting memorandum and an oral argument, the affidavit in support of the motion is insufficient on its face and fails to meet the requirements of Lampron and Mass. R. Crim. P. 13 (a)(2)”

This comes after the case resumed on Tuesday, November 26, when the prosecution and defense met and presented several motions in preparation for Read’s retrial.

One of the arguments presented, from Special Prosecutor Hank Brennan, to Judge Cannone was his request to view Read’s parents, William and Janet Read, phone records. Brennan has stated the importance of what the phone records possess. In a court filing, Prosecutors argued that “Janet Read’s phone records must be made available to use as potential impeachment evidence depending on the testimony of William Read...”

Read’s defense has already called this a “fishing expedition” and “an inappropriate attempt to invade privacy.”

Judge Cannone has slated Read’s retrial for January 2025.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group