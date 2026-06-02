Joining Patriots is a dream come true for A.J. Brown, coach Mike Vrabel says

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A.J. Brown dreamed of playing for the New England Patriots as a kid. That dream came true on Monday.

In a blockbuster deal, the Patriots acquired the superstar wide receiver from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2028 first-round draft pick and a 2027 fifth-round draft pick.

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel knows Brown very well, having drafted and coached him from 2019 to 2021 while they were both members of the Tennessee Titans.

Pittsburgh Steelers v Tennessee Titans NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 25: A.J. Brown #11 of the Tennessee Titans is congratulated by head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Nissan Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) (Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

During a news conference announcing the trade ahead of the team’s scheduled offseason training practice, Vrabel told the media that Brown has always wanted to play in New England.

“I think that was known a long time. I mean, I think I knew that,” Vrabel said of Brown’s fondness for the Patriots. “I think he showed me pictures when he was a little kid, wearing my jersey and stuff like that. He didn’t wear my jersey, I’m just kidding.”

Vrabel added, “I think when we [Titans] drafted him, he was like, ‘I wish the Patriots drafted me.’ And I said, “Well, that didn’t happen. The Titans drafted you.” I think that there’s the success that this team had in those years when a lot of our players were growing up. It would be easy to root for a lot of players who played for this team in the early 2000s."

After the trade was announced, Brown took to social media to share photos of himself as a child wearing a Tom Brady jersey.

Vrabel described Brown as a “highly competitive” player who wants to win.

“He loves football. He cares about his team. I think that he’s knowledgeable. He doesn’t have to prove anything to anybody,” Vrabel said. “He’s humble...I’m excited to have him get to know our players.”

Vrabel praised Brown’s toughness as a football player.

“He has a physical skillset. I think he’s got great body control. I think he’s strong at the catch point, but I also think he’s grown as a player...He’s been productive and a consistent player,” Vrabel said.

Vrabel also confirmed that Brown passed his physical and would take part in practice on Tuesday.

A Boston 25 News photographer spotted Brown on the practice field behind Gillette Stadium, wearing a No. 1 practice jersey and working out alongside his teammates.

The Patriots also shared a video of Drake Maye throwing a pass to Brown during practice and wrote, “This is pretty.”

After Tuesday’s practice, Brown met with the media for the first time.

“Obviously, I know this ain’t heaven, but it’s close to it,” Brown said when asked to describe his level of excitement in joining the Patriots. “As far as I can remember, I’ve been a Patriots fan.”

Brown added, “To the fans: It’s time. Better late than never. We are right on time. I’m so excited. I can’t wait to get out there in Gillette Stadium, make plays, hear the crowd, and have fun.”

When asked what excites him about playing with Maye, Brown simply said, “Everything,” noting that he can “make all the throws.”

The Patriots’ voluntary offseason training sessions run through June 11.

The team will then transition to mandatory minicamp from June 15–17 before training camp in July.

New England begins their 2026 season against the Seahawks on Wednesday, Sept. 9, in Seattle.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group