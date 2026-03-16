JetBlue scare: Travelers on Boston flight to Florida held on tarmac for hours after bomb threat

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Travelers on a JetBlue flight from Logan Airport in Boston to Vero Beach, Florida, are expressing relief after a bomb threat caused hours‑long delays and a large emergency response over the weekend.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, the threat was ultimately determined to be not credible, but it still created significant concern onboard the aircraft.

Bomb‑sniffing dogs were brought onto the plane to search both the cabin and the luggage as part of the investigation. Passengers were kept on the tarmac in Florida for almost three hours as authorities swept the aircraft and ensured there was no danger.

Among those on the plane was Boston 25 News Director Scott Isaacs, who described the tense wait as crews carried out their safety procedures.

“They basically took all of the baggage out of the cargo hold and put it onto carts. The dog jumped in, sniffed around a little bit,” Isaacs said. “The end up pulling out a couple of suitcases and a golf bag. The dog was really interested in the golf bag.”

Officials have not yet released details on how the threat was reported, but say the all‑clear was given once the aircraft and luggage were fully searched.

Isaacs also noted that everyone on the plane cheered loudly when they were finally let off the plane.

No injuries were reported.

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