Bomb threat reported on JetBlue flight from Boston to Florida, according to authorities

VERO BEACH, FL — A bomb threat was reported on a JetBlue flight headed from Logan Airport in Boston to Vero Beach, Florida on Saturday afternoon.

Video sent into Boston 25 shows a K-9 dog sniffing the plane.

Customers sat on the tarmac for almost three hours as authorities investigated the threat.

Law enforcement in Florida apologized to customers on the plane and explained to them that although the threat was not “viable” they still had to go through the necessary precautions.

In a statement, JetBlue said the flight from Boston to Vero Beach taxied to a remote area after landing as a result of a possible security threat.

Law enforcement met the flight and cleared the aircraft. The safety of our customers and crewmembers is JetBlue’s first priority. Further questions should be directed to law enforcement.

Boston 25 has also reached out to Massachusetts State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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