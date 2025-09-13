JetBlue plane headed to Boston shatters terminal window in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA — A JetBlue plane headed to Boston shattered a terminal window in Virginia.

On Thursday, September 11, during pushback, the wing of JetBlue flight 1282 from Richmond to Boston made contact with a terminal window.

There were no injuries reported.

The flight returned to the gate, and another aircraft operated the flight to Boston.

“Safety is our number one priority, and we will be conducting a full investigation with all relevant parties to understand how this occurred,” JetBlue said in a statement.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

