Jetblue flight from Orlando to Worcester veers off taxiway

ORLANDO, FL — A JetBlue flight from Orlando to Worcester veered off the taxiway on Friday morning.

According to JetBlue officials, flight 488 was taxiing for departure when the front nose gear of the aircraft went off the taxiway and into the grass.

There are no injuries to report, and all passengers were deplaned and transported by bus back to the terminal.

“At JetBlue, safety is our highest priority,” JetBlue said in a statement. “We are conducting a thorough investigation and will work closely with the appropriate authorities to determine the cause of the incident,” they added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

