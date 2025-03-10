As Jack Teixeira’s court-martial begins, word of a plea deal

BEDFORD, Mass. — At Hanscom Air Force Base in Lincoln, on the first day of court-martial proceedings for 23-year-old Jack Teixeira, the Air Force confirms a plea agreement has been reached.

The Air Force has charged Teixeira with military charges of obstruction of justice and failure to obey orders.

Details of the plea agreement have not yet been revealed.

The young man from Dighton is already serving a 15-year federal sentence for leaking sensitive Pentagon secrets.

But the military is seeking to further punish Teixeira.

In November, Teixeira pleaded guilty to six federal counts of violating the US Espionage Act.

Teixeira admitted in federal court that he used the internet chat site Discord to share military secrets, including hundreds of pages of documents involving troop movement and positions in the Ukraine War.

Teixeira had security clearance at Otis Air base on Cape Cod.

At his court-martial, Teixeira’s military attorney argued that the charges against him should be dismissed, saying, further prosecution amounts to double jeopardy, a violation of Teixeira’s Fifth Amendment Constitutional Rights.

But an Air Force prosecutor told a judge Teixeira was prosecuted for different offenses in the federal court system, adding, what happens in federal court cannot bind miliary court.

Jack Teixeira was polite and said nothing beyond answering direct simple questions from the judge, most questions focused on whether he understood certain legal issues.

Teixeira’s family attended the hearing, but did not speak to the media.

The Air Force Judge has taken the defense’s request to dismiss the case under advisement.

It’s expected she will rule on that request and may reveal the terms of the plea agreement when the court-martial trial resumes on Thursday.

If Teixeira pleads guilty Thursday, it is expected he will also be sentenced on that day.

