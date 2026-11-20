WALTHAM, Mass. — After a difficult fertility journey, that dream is now a reality. Ferguson and her partner recently welcomed their son, Colton.

“I’ve always wanted to be a mom, so being able to do IVF and have a son right now is everything I could have ever imagined,” Ferguson said.

But getting to this moment wasn’t easy.

Ferguson has PCOS and spina bifida and said she didn’t know how those conditions would affect her fertility journey.

“My PCOS would not give me mature follicles even with the stimulation of medication,” Ferguson said.

Her journey stretched on for nearly a year and a half and included multiple rounds of IVF.

“It’s so hard. You have to take it day by day, find something to bring you joy to get your mind off of it, but it’s worth it in the end,” Ferguson said. “It’s a brutal process. Like, we did it for almost a year and a half. We were at our breaking point. We took a pause and everything.”

Then came their third attempt.

“Our third time was a charm, and we got our baby boy,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson is far from alone.

New research released by Everleap Fertility and the IVI Institute found about 21% of U.S. women surveyed have experienced infertility at some point in their lives, while 6% said they are currently experiencing it.

The research also highlights a growing gap between when women hope to start families and when they actually do. Among women surveyed who reported a target age for starting a family, 34% said they had their first child later than they wanted. Those women ultimately had about one fewer child, on average, than they had intended.

Dr. Hadi Ramadan with Everleap Fertility in Waltham said there can be a number of reasons women wait to start their families.

“It could be due to finding the right partner, career, financials, other personal reasons, and sometimes it’s as easy as not feeling ready,” Ramadan said.

The Fertility Barometer found that 75% of women surveyed said becoming a mother is a priority for them. But the research also points to uncertainty surrounding fertility treatment. More than 75% of U.S. women surveyed who experienced infertility said they consulted a doctor about it, while only 17% underwent IVF.

Researchers said concerns about the chances of success, emotional stress, and finances can all factor into decisions about whether to pursue treatment.

Ramadan said more women are also considering options like freezing their eggs as awareness of fertility preservation grows.

“Even if you’re not ready for kids, just having that conversation to understand your options, understand your physiology and your reproductive health,” Ramadan said.

Those conversations can become especially important as women get older.

“It becomes increasingly difficult in the late 30s, early 40s to get pregnant on your own,” Ramadan said.

The research was part of the inaugural IVI Institute Fertility Barometer, which surveyed more than 24,000 women ages 19 to 49 across nine countries, including the United States, between May and July 2026.

Inside Everleap Fertility, the numbers represent deeply personal experiences. Patients who have made it through their own fertility journeys have left messages for others still going through the process, offering reminders of what can be waiting at the end of a journey that can take months or even years.

For Ferguson, that message carries even more weight now.

“It’s a process that takes a lot out of you mentally, physically, emotionally, but it’s worth it in the end, especially when you get to hold them,” she said.

Colton was born early and is currently in the NICU, but Ferguson said he is healthy. She and her partner are looking forward to bringing their firstborn home.

And while they know IVF could someday help them grow their family even more, for now they’re focused on Colton and the moment they spent so long working toward.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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