‘It’s very impressive’: Family & friends cheer on athletes during final day of Charles Regatta

Sunday marked the last day of the Head of the Charles Regatta.

It was a weekend packed with races and people cheering on their loved ones.

Sunday kicked off with the youngest rowers competing and proud parents watching from above the Charles River.

“We’re here to support her, and we’re so excited she earned a seat in this boat,” said Christina Pallas.

Pallas traveled all the way from Georgia to cheer on her daughter, Dimitra.

“It’s very impressive when you see the amount of training these kids do,” said Pallas. “Straight from school, they go and train early Saturday mornings, extra practices.”

Rachael Anderson is a rower herself at the University of New Hampshire, so she knows just how challenging the three-mile race can be but she says the support is unmatched.

“Every time you go under a bridge, it’s kind of awesome,” said Anderson. “The energy is great.”

One family tells Boston 25 News, they came from Newport Beach, California, to see their daughter compete.

“It really is something,” said Kyle Levassiur. “I didn’t think that I would end up here, and I’m pleasantly surprised.”

Over the course of three days, 12,000 athletes of all different ages race in the Charles Regatta.

A total of 42 states and 25 countries are represented throughout the weekend.

“It gets the community together,” said Anderson.

The Head of the Charles is the largest three-day rowing competition in the world and celebrated its 60th anniversary this year.

