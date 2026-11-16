Police in Medway have arrested a man who was allegedly caught on camera nearly running over an officer.

63-year-old John Homer, of Medway, has been taken into custody and will face charges after the close encounter was caught on camera.

Surveillance video from a Shell gas station on Main Street captured the incident on Saturday night.

Police say that Homer nearly hit an officer with his truck during a separate traffic stop.

An officer stopped the truck and was speaking with the driver when he suddenly drove off.

Police later found the truck.

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