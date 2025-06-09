‘It’s pride’: All She Wrote Books bookstore breaking societal barriers in Boston

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Christina Pascucci-Ciampa is the owner of All She Wrote Books along Washington Street in Somerville and her journey isn’t what you might expect!

“What I had noticed is that there are so many great independent book stores here, but as far as like their queer section or feminist sections it’s usually like the same five like stories or the same five authors and I am like there has to be more,” said Pascucci-Ciampa.

Pascucci-Ciampa tells Boston 25 News she’s always been an avid reader. Her journey started with her own personal collection, but in 2020 All She Wrote Books came to life and opened its first location along Assembly Row in Somerville. In 2023, after being displaced, they moved to a new location along Washington Street. With two years at this location, she says every step has been worth it.

“For me personally, as someone who’s always wanted to find herself in a book or see herself in books or see others that maybe I didn’t necessarily know of or understand and building that empathy for those that maybe are different than me. Those are the lessons I learned from books,” said Pascucci-Ciampa.

All She Wrote actually started as a popup bookstore and at the height of the pandemic, Christina says they became a resource —connecting the community in ways she says she is still grateful for, six years later.

“Sometimes those conversations can be the most healing and the most beautiful and this is what this space creates for that aside from obviously books and representation,” she said. “Do people want that. Do people want to see this out in the world? The answer was a resounding yes and so that kind of gave me the fuel to do and to kind of do this.”

The store will host its second annual Pride Book Fair on June 28!

For more, visit their website.

