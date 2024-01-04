‘It’s not fair’: Family of 16-year-old killed in Lynn outraged over recent violence

LYNN, Mass. — A vigil for peace in Lynn turned into a call for justice from the family of a slain 16-year-old boy.

Family members identify the teenager killed last week as Isaiah Acevedo.

Acevedo and a second teenager, identified by family as 19-year-old Kyle Mel, died after shots rang out near the AL Prime Energy gas station on Western Avenue.

The gunfire happened about 24 hours after a shooting that wounded three young men at a Pizza Hut in downtown Lynn.

Law enforcement sources told Boston 25 News that investigators have reason to believe the shootings are linked.

“It’s not fair,” cried Jaleesa Santiago, Acevedo’s cousin. “I really needed him, and I always looked up to him.”

Isaiah Acevedo Lynn shooting victim

Acevedo’s family members said not having answers or confirmation of any arrests is making their grief exponentially worse.

“We don’t want any of this to go down in vain,” said Kisha Santiago, Acevedo’s aunt. “We need justice.”

The vigil held outside of Lynn City Hall began with words of concern from an educator at Lynn Classical High.

“Every person in my district has one thing in common. We love the students of Lynn. All of them,” said teacher Mike Curley.

Students at Lynn Classical High were met with an increased police presence as they returned to school this week.

“Initially, this will include assigning a uniformed officer to be present when Lynn Classical is in session. In the long term, we are also evaluating staffing options to assign an officer to a full-time School Resource Officer (SRO) position more permanently,” said a statement from the Lynn school district.

Isaiah Acevedo Lynn shooting victim

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group