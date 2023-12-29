‘I’m speechless’: Father grieves 19-year-old killed in Lynn double fatal shooting

LYNN, Mass. — A father is grieving the loss of his 19-year-old son who was among two teens killed in a double fatal shooting in Lynn.

The shots rang out on Camden Street Wednesday night around 10:20 near a Prime gas station and an auto body shop.

19-year-old Kyle Mel and a 16-year-old were pronounced dead in the hours that followed.

A crowd of more than 100 people gathered Thursday night to memorialize the two young lives lost.

“I’m speechless,” said Saveth Kul, Mel’s father. “Every time I talk, I want to cry.”

Kul said his son was a student at Lynn Classical High School and aspired to be a rapper.

“He was a really good son,” he said. “He listened to his mom and dad. He do good. He help people.”

The Lynn Public School district confirms that the 16-year-old killed is also a student in the city’s public school system.

His name has not yet been released.

“Nobody deserves this. Nobody at all,” said Maylin Sin, Mel’s aunt. “Nobody should ever turn to gun violence. It just needs to stop.”

Law enforcement sources told Boston 25 News that investigators have reason to believe the double fatal shooting is connected to a triple shooting the night before.

The three people wounded at a Pizza Hut on State Street in Lynn Tuesday night are in stable condition.

“We appreciate our law enforcement team for all their intensive efforts over the last two days,” said a statement from Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson. “This violence is devastating, infuriating, and utterly unacceptable. We will respond with increased police presence as needed and renewed urgency and clarity in our efforts for peace, justice, and a safer community.”

No arrests had been made in either of the shootings as of Thursday night.

