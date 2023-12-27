Police investigating triple shooting at Lynn shopping plaza

LYNN, Mass. — Three people were seriously injured in a shooting near a Pizza Hut at a shopping plaza in Lynn on Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in a parking lot off Tremont Street around 8:30 p.m. found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Lynn Police Department.

Police said all three shooting victims were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries.

Video from the scene showed yellow crime tape, shattered windows, clothing, and personal belongings strewn about outside a Pizza Hut where it appears the shooting took place.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Police investigating shooting on State Street in Lynn

It is unknown if the shooting happened inside or outside the shop.

As of Wednesday morning, there was no word on any arrests and the search was continuing for the suspected shooter or shooters.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact Lynn police at 781-595-2000.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group