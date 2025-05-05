‘Its literally life changing’: Baseball Team of blind, visually impaired athletes celebrate 25 years

BOSTON — The Boston Renegades are celebrating their 25th year of competition in beep baseball, an adaptive version of the sport for legally blind and visually impaired athletes.

Beep baseball, a variation on the game of baseball, is modified to accommodate those with visual impairments.

It gets its name from the beeping sound the ball and the bases emit, making them easier to track.

Pitchers use a cadence to help batters time their swings, to which they pitch to their teammates with a 16-inch softball.

Guy Zuccarello, an infielder for the Renegades, explains what it means to be on the team.

“It’s literally life changing, it doesn’t seem like it would be that much, but it’s given me something to be a part of, something you can challenge yourself.”

If you’d like to be a part of the team, the Renegades are always looking for new players and coaches. Visit their website at https://www.blindcitizens.org/renegades/

