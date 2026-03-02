‘It’s a historic blunder’: Sen. Ed Markey demands congress vote on situation in Iran

BOSTON — Democrats in Massachusetts say President Trump made a mistake by bombing Iran on Saturday. Sen Ed Markey held a press conference Sunday, calling on Congress to return to Washington to vote on the situation in the Middle East.

“The military strikes by the United States and Israel are a reckless escalation of an illegal war which the United States is now conducting in the Middle East,” Markey said. “We do not as a country want another endless war in pursuit of regime change.”

Markey said America is hurting domestically, and the focus should be on the homeland.

“Iran posed no immediate threat to the United States or our security. This war will be a wrecking ball through the Middle East, and it must be stopped. Any war should have the support of the U.S. Congress and the American people. Trump’s war has neither,” the senator said. “It’s an historic blunder. It is already escalating into a major war in the Middle East and can quickly become a catastrophe. A diplomatic solution remains the best way to permanently and verifiably prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. But the more Trump bombs Iran, the further we are going to get away from a diplomatic deal. We are going backwards.”

Massachusetts Republicans, however, supported the Trump Administration’s decision to strike Iran.

“The Khamenei regime in Iran not only threatened our greatest ally in the region, Israel, but also waged war against Americans and the interests of the United States for nearly 50 years,” Massachusetts GOP Chair Amy Carnevale said. The decisive action by President Trump was taken only after the ayatollahs refused to come to the table to negotiate the country’s nuclear stockpile. The people of Iran now have an opportunity to seize the moment for a freer Iran and a more stable Middle East. "

At least three U.S. military members were killed in the attack this weekend. Republican State representative from Barnstable, Steven Xiaros, lost his son Nick while serving with the Marines in Afghanistan back in 2009.

“I hate war. It’s not like the movies, but sometimes that’s what needs to be done,” Rep. Xiaros said.

He supports and trusts the president’s office. But for now, he’s focused on supporting families of those service members killed in the bombings.

“I knew there would be people lost. That’s what happens. Today we’re hearing that news, and it just hurts. Noone wants to be a gold star family.”

