‘It’s frustrating’: Wrentham police searching for supects accused of breaking into dozens of cars

WRENTHAM, Mass. — Wrentham police are looking for the group of thieves who broke into more than 20 cars and stole two of them early Wednesday morning between 2-4 A.M.

“It’s frustrating, it just disrupts everything,” said Hillary Pieroway. “You don’t think it’s gonna happen, but it does.”

Pieroway says her husband woke up Wednesday morning to find his car had been stolen from their driveway off Park Street in Wrentham.

Surveillance video shows the suspects’ headlights and flashlights as they go through both of their cars, stealing a purse and other items from Hillary’s car before taking off in her husband’s car.

“Luckily, he has a tracking device on his phone for the car so they were able to locate the car pretty quick. We don’t have the car back yet, so we’re hoping it’s still in good shape,” said Pieroway.

She says police tracked their car to Brockton, where they found other stolen items inside, some of which belonged to Mark Deflaminis.

“They got probably we figured out probably around 3,000 dollars give or take with everything in it,” said Deflaminis.

He says the suspects stole his briefcase, including his laptop, company checks, and other valuables from his pickup truck around 3 AM.

“And I always bring my briefcase in my house every night and for some reason, yesterday I don’t know why I didn’t, and it was the one night we got broken into,” said Deflaminis.

Surveillance video from the neighborhood shows multiple suspects working together to hit as many cars as possible.

Some of them were locked, but they stole what they could from the cars that were left unlocked.

Deflaminis says it was an organized crime.

“You saw the car in one of the videos where the car came down the street and people got out of the cars and just went to houses, and the car kept slowly going down the street, and they would jump back in the car,” said Deflaminis.

The crime spree extended from the neighborhood on Lafayette Ave down Park Street to Harvard Lane and several side streets in between.

Wrentham Police say the thieves hit more than twenty cars and stole two of them, including the Pieroway’s.

“It’s kinda weird like getting it back, I think just because you know somebody had taken it,” said Pieroway.

This is just another reminder to lock your cars and take your valuables inside.

Wrentham Police would also like any surveillance video you may have caught of these suspects as they continue to look for them.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

