Police investigating after 2 cars stolen, 20 robbed in Wrentham

WRENTHAM, Mass. — Police are asking residents in Wrentham to lock their cars and remove their valuables after a string of robberies early Wednesday morning.

Between 2:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m., police say a group entered several vehicles, stealing “whatever” valuables they could get their hands on and even drove off with two cars.

The robberies happened on Park Street, Harvard Lane, Martin Lane, Catherine Avenue, Charles Street, Lafayette Avenue & Read Fulton Avenue, according to the Wrentham Fire Department.

Anyone with Ring or security camera is asked to send the video to Wrentham police.

Officers can be contacted at 508-384-2121.

