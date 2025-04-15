‘It’s frightening’: Alleged ‘peeping Tom’ arrested outside Weymouth apartment complex

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — A Weymouth man accused of being a “Peeping Tom” is facing charges after being arrested, according to police.

Weymouth police officers responded to the Woodstone Crossing apartment on Trotter Road for a report of suspicious activity around 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

Responding officers found Hida Xhevahir, 48, of Weymouth, crouching with his pants unzipped near a ground-level bedroom window at the Woodstone Crossing apartments.

Neighbors shared surveillance video of a man they believe is the same suspect spying through windows last week. Investigators believe he was pleasuring himself and recording videos.

Evidence believed to be the 48-year-old’s bodily fluids was recovered at the complex.

“It’s kind of frightening to know somebody this close is someone like that,” said Julie Bowen, one of Xhevahir’s neighbors.

Xhevahir was arraigned on charges of lewd, wanton, lascivious conduct and disorderly conduct.

Investigators say he manipulated his cell phone when he was taken into custody and believe he had been sending multiple videos to another person.

Xhevahir was free on bail less than 24 hours after the incident happened.

Police said they responded to similar reports in the area over the past week

“The Weymouth Police Department urges all residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behavior immediately by calling 781-335-1212,” the department posted on Facebook.

