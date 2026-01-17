‘It’s demeaning’: South Station commuter rail riders delayed, frustrated over new fare gates 

BOSTON — Commuters out of South Station are sharing their frustrations over 40 new fare gates that were implemented over the new year to filter the Commuter Rail.

In a press release two weeks ago, the MBTA stated:

“The gates will improve fare collection, replace platform ticket checks, and create a more consistent fare-paying experience for passengers. The design and configuration of the fare gates was developed to align with recent station improvements and builds on the successful implementation of gates at North Station where passengers have tapped tickets or passes 14 million times since those gates opened in 2022. The design also follows industry standards and global best practices in fare collection.”

MBTA employees were at the gates Friday helping passengers who had to scan their paper or electronic tickets before entering the platform.

Signs were also spread across the Commuter Rail platforms informing passenger to have their paper or electronic tickets ready.

Commuters are now frustrated — telling Boston 25 they are getting to South Station earlier to make their trains.

“Not great,” said Peter Sousa who trains in from Whitman. “It seems like the system’s not working very well. I don’t know if it’s the phones, but it’s not smooth.”

Another commuter, Christa Dragus from Kingston, said, “It’s a complete bottleneck when you get in in the morning... I was just like, ‘Oh my gosh, just one more way for the T to be inefficient.’”

A commuter from East Boston added, “It’s demeaning to the riders and so many riders that come this time of year in this... temperature they’ve been running 100 trains for 150 years without these guys. Now, all of a sudden, they have these. Why the change?”

MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng said in a statement two weeks ago:

“Fare gates allow the T and its operating partner to more consistently collect fares and ensure our riders pay. Thank you to the MBTA and Keolis employees for bringing this project to completion, and to our South Station riders for their patience and willingness to validate their fare in a new way.”

The MBTA said they hope to develop similar fare gates at stations like Back Bay and Ruggles.

