‘It’s a criminal process’: Commissioner Cox addresses domestic allegations against BPD officer

A Boston police officer is now facing serious domestic charges after allegedly strangling his ex-girlfriend.

Officer Ricardo Alexandre’s law enforcement certification has now been suspended by the POST commission.

Alexandre has been charged with strangulation or suffocation and a separate charge of assault and battery.

The criminal complaint alleges that officer Ricardo Alexandre placed both hands around a woman’s neck and applied pressure during an intimate encounter —preventing her from breathing back on December 28.

The woman told officers they began dating in September and that she did not consent to choking.

The woman told police she hid his car keys after the incident because she was concerned, alleging that Alexandre’s drinking has worsened after his mother’s passing.

The complaint says the officer came back to the victim’s home the next day.

She then called police after she says she was concerned for her safety. Alexandre was later arrested by Norwood police.

Boston Police confirmed with Boston 25 that officer Alexandre is on paid leave.

Commissioner Michael Cox addressed the allegations on Tuesday.

“He was placed on administrative leave immediately, reported to the POST they took away his accreditation. It’s a criminal process that he has to go through, but we’ll be doing all an internal affairs investigation,” said Commissioner Cox.

From January of 2021 through September of 2025, 39 officers were either disciplined, decertified or suspended by the commission that certifies officers following an incident that involved some form of domestic violence, including six Boston police officers.

“They will interview all the parties in this particular case, they will speak with the girlfriend, the officer that the charges have been made against and also, they may extend their investigation to speak to any eyewitness accounts, any neighbors who may have heard anything. That will be part of their fact finding,” said Law Enforcement Expert Todd McGhee.

Alexandre is due in court at a later date. The POST Commission tells Boston 25 News they cannot comment on pending investigations.

