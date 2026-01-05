Boston police officer on leave after arrest, state POST Commission suspends certification

BOSTON — The Boston Department has confirmed that an officer is currently on paid leave after being arrested.

Officials confirmed to Boston 25 that the officer, Ricardo Alexandre, was officially placed on paid administrative leave after an arrest from an outside agency.

Boston 25 has reached out for information surrounding Alexandre’s arrest and is waiting to hear back at this time.

The Massachusetts Post Commission suspended Alexandre’s certification as an officer back on December 31, 2025.

According to the city’s payroll, Alexandre made over $320,000 in 2025.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

