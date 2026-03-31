‘It’s crazy’: Drivers sound off as price for a gallon of gas surges past $4 in parts of Mass.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The national average for a gallon of gas is now more than $4, the American Automobile Association reported Tuesday.

Prices have continued to climb since the end of February, when the US and Israel began air strikes in Iran, which caused supply chain disruptions and higher costs of crude oil.

Nationally, it’s the first time gas prices have hit $4 a gallon since 2022 after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke at Harvard University on Monday and said it’s too soon to gauge how the war will affect the United States economy and inflation.

“We will eventually, maybe, face the question of what to do here. We’re not really facing it yet because we don’t know what the economic effects will be,” Powell said.

People buying gas for $4.25 a gallon in Foxborough on Tuesday called the price “ridiculous.”

“$60 bucks and it’s not even a full tank. It’s crazy,” Ebony Joseph, of Attleboro, said.

“There’s a war going on, there’s a bunch of stuff going on, so it’s the times we live in. We just have to adapt and hope for a better future,” added Marcus Vincente, also of Foxborough.

As of Tuesday, AAA reports that the average price for a gallon of gas in Massachusetts is $3.81. That’s almost a dollar more than it was one month ago.

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