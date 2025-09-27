‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ actor Charlie Day visits Boston bars for whisky brand tour

BOSTON — Actor Charlie Day is visiting Boston this weekend to promote his new whiskey brand, Four Walls Whiskey, with appearances at several local bars.

Day, known for his role as the character Charlie in ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,’ will be making appearances at some of Boston’s most popular clubs.

Day’s promotional tour kicked off on Thursday night at Lucky’s Lounge, where he engaged with fans by pouring drinks and posing for photos.

The tour continues on Friday at Back Bay Social and concludes on Saturday with appearances at Lansdowne Pub at 8 p.m. and the 88 Club at 9 p.m.

These events are first-come, first-served, with no tickets or reservations required, so fans are encouraged to arrive early.

