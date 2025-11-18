‘It’s almost insurmountable’: Cape residents concerned over temporary closure of kidney care center

YARMOUTHPORT, Mass. — Cape Cod residents are sounding the alarm after a kidney center is reportedly closing its doors and halting crucial treatment for 8 weeks during the winter.

According to a letter from the Fresenius Kidney Care obtained by Boston 25, the center is closing for “complete construction upgrades.”

Yarmouth’s Health Division told Boston 25 Monday, “Their septic system is in failure... They may be closing during installation due to the fact that there will be no place for water flow during installation.”

Jeff Delnickas of Kingston says his 85-year-old mother with chronic kidney disease is driven to the center in Yarmouth Port every other day by her husband, Tom.

He told Boston 25 on Monday that they received that letter from the center in October, and were only given a few months’ notice about how to fill this treatment gap.

“This may be just too much she can handle,” said Delnickas. “She might decide not to do dialysis anymore which she would only have weeks to live if that’s the case... It’s almost insurmountable.”

He claimed the center is now offering services at its locations outside Cape Cod in Mashpee and Plymouth.

They are also reportedly offering at-home dialysis systems that require 6 weeks of training by a caretaker.

Delnickas said he and his father aren’t comfortable administering dyalysis on their own.

“This means over doubling her commute in the dead of winter down route 6 to either Mashpee or Plymouth,” he added. “Either they’re going to give up, not do dialysis and die, or you’re gonna be reading about an accident on route 6.”

Delnickas said his father and mother would now have to travel over two hours roundtrip from the new center and back.

He claimed roughly 100 patients receive care from Fresenius Kidney Center in Yarmouth.

Delnickas finished, “You can see the look in her eye that she’s talking about, ‘Well, I don’t know. Maybe this is just too much.’ And that means she’s going to give up on living.”

Representatives from Fresenius told Boston 25 on Monday that they are working to ensure all patients have uninterrupted medical coverage.

“Patients will be accommodated at other Fresenius Kidney Care centers in the area, and staff will be reassigned to support those locations during the closure. In addition, we have been actively discussing home dialysis as an alternative for patients who are candidates and moving interested patients into home training programs,” Fresenius stated.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group