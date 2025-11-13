‘It wasn’t justice’: Verdict comes down in murder case against MBTA police chief’s son

WOBURN, Mass. — A jury found 35-year-old Brian Green, the son of MBTA Transit Police Chief Kenneth Green, guilty of voluntary manslaughter on Wednesday at Middlesex Superior Court.

The Lynn man is accused of shooting 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutson in an Everett apartment in July 2022.

Investigators claim Green was jealous of Sutson, who was in a relationship with Green’s estranged wife. She and Green were getting a divorce at the time, they said.

The prosecution claims Green entered the Everett home where Sutson and Green were living and shot the man in the head.

He was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday of voluntary manslaughter, solicitation of a crime, and breaking and entering in the daytime with intent to commit a felony.

Green was found not guilty of armed burglary with a firearm.

Sutson’s family could be heard crying, rushing out of the courtroom as that not guilty verdict was read.

Boston 25 spoke with Sutson’s family moments after the verdict.

“I don’t feel it was justice,” said Diane Thomas, Sutson’s mother. “It wasn’t justice at all... It should’ve been longer. It should’ve been life. The same way [Green] took a life, they should’ve took yours.”

Sutston’s cousin and family spokesperson, Michael Satterwhite, explained, “When it’s voluntary manslaughter, it’s between 18 to 20 years. He’s in his 40s. He could still live a life outside prison for the heinous crime he committed.”

Thomas added, “I’m numb right now. I’m numb. I can’t believe it.”

Green was initially charged with murder.

Boston 25 News reporter Daniel Coates asked Sutson’s mother, “Will you ever be able to forgive [Green] for what he did?”

“No,” she replied.

Satterwhite finished, “If you love someone, let them know that, because you never know when you’re going to be able to say that to them again.”

Sutson’s family said Green will appear in court again for a sentencing hearing in December.

