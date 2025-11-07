‘I need relief’: Victim’s mother awaits justice in murder trial of MBTA Transit Police Chief’s son

EVERETT, Mass. — A mother is anxiously awaiting justice as the murder trial of the MBTA Transit Police Chief’s son nears an end.

Former commuter rail train conductor Brian Green, 35, is charged with fatally shooting Jarmahl Sutson, 38, in July of 2022.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Friday at Middlesex Superior Court in Woburn.

Investigators have indicated that Green was jealous about Sutson’s relationship with his estranged wife whom he was divorcing.

The prosecution alleges Green had been sending angry messages to her for months accusing her of “ghosting” him.

“The hardest for me is I got to see the crime scene, pictures, and the autopsy,” said Dianne Thomas, Sutson’s mother. “I need relief.”

Thomas said her son resumed a relationship with the woman he previously dated and had a child with before she and Green got married.

Prosecutors said Green entered the Everett apartment where he and his estranged wife lived at one point.

He allegedly let himself in with a key around 4:20 a.m. and went into the room where the two slept.

Green is then accused of shooting Sutson in the head.

“How can you do that?,” questioned Thomas. “I want to know why?”

Green and Sutson both grew up in Lynn and knew each other since childhood.

Sutson, a graduate of Lynn Tech, left four children behind. The youngest is now 13 years old.

“He was a loving father. He always smiled. That was my best friend,” said Thomas. “It’s been the worst three years of my life. The worst of our lives.”

Thomas told Boston 25 News the pain is still as raw as it was when she got the call in the overnight hours more than three years ago.

“For years, I’ve been waking up at that time every Tuesday, at that time, just waiting for my phone to ring,” she said.

Thomas has been donating trophies in her son’s name at an annual basketball tournament in Lynn.

She’ll also be honoring him at an upcoming “Tree of Festivals” at Lynn Tech.

She’s hoping her eldest child will soon get the justice she believes he deserves through a guilty verdict.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group