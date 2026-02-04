‘It was insane’: Manhole explosions force evacuations, power outages in Boston’s Back Bay

BOSTON — Several manhole covers exploded and caught fire in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood Tuesday evening, leading to building evacuations and power outages.

The Boston Fire Department initially responded to a report of a single manhole fire but quickly discovered five additional fires spreading down the street.

Deputy Fire Chief James Greene said the fires appeared to move down Newbury Street toward Massachusetts Avenue. Crews shut down the area between Dartmouth and Gloucester streets, evacuating four commercial buildings as a precaution near the Prudential Center.

Witnesses described dramatic scenes as crews rushed people out of buildings moments before at least one manhole cover blew off.

“It sounded like a gunshot,” said Charlie Markella, who was inside a nearby building at the time. “Five minutes after we were evacuated, the whole thing went flying up. It was insane.”

People living, working, and parked along Newbury Street were forced to wait as crews secured the area. Some drivers were unable to retrieve their vehicles overnight.

“I hope everyone’s OK and safe,” said Amy Brodsky, who was parked on Newbury Street. “Hopefully I’ll get my car back within the next 24 hours.”

Eversource crews responded overnight to investigate what officials called manhole activity, which caused streetlights to go dark and left a limited number of customers without power.

Utility crews continued assessing damage and making repairs early Tuesday morning.

No injuries were reported.

