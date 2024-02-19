‘It was an honor’: Jayson Tatum meets Celtics legend Larry Bird for 1st time at All-Star game

INDIANAPOLIS — The modern-day superstar of the Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum, met the franchise’s superstar of the past, Larry Bird, for the first time ahead of Sunday’s 73rd NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis.

Video shared on X by the NBA showed Tatum and Bird embracing ahead of tip-off

"I met Larry Bird tonight for the first time... so I got some juices flowing for the game right now." https://t.co/Br5Aoszfnj pic.twitter.com/t7I5M2hbFz — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2024

“I met Larry Bird tonight for the first time. I’ve never met Larry Bird in my life,” Tatum said. “I was anxious. So I got some juices flowing for the game right now.”

The Celtics also shared an image of Bird and Tatum on X with a caption that simply read, “Greatness.”

The Eastern Conference took down the Western Conference in the game, 211-186. Tatum contributed with 20 points for the East as Bird looked on.

“He told me he was looking forward to meeting me, and that was crazy to hear him say that,” Tatum said of Bird after the game. “He’s a lot taller than I thought he was. Obviously, what he means to the game, what he means to the city of Boston and the Celtics. He’s the ultimate Celtic, so it was an honor to meet him.”

Tatum recently passed Bird as the Celtic with the most 30-point games through just seven seasons with Boston.

Bird averaged 24.3 points per game over 13 seasons with the Celtics. He was also named to 12 All-Star teams during that time, while also helping Boston capture three NBA championships.

Tatum has been named to five All-Star teams. He’s still seeking his first NBA title.

