‘It felt predatory’: South End father followed home by stranger while cradling toddler

BOSTON — A South End father says he was followed home by a stranger while walking from a nearby daycare with his toddler.

Matthew, who doesn’t want to use his last name, told Boston 25 News that the man seemed fixated on trying to get his 17-month-old son’s attention.

The Marine Corps veteran said the encounter on Shawmut Avenue and Worcester Street made him uncomfortable and crossed boundaries.

He said he felt especially vulnerable as he approached the family’s apartment building while cradling his child.

He describes the man attempting to forcefully enter behind them on Tuesday around 5:50 p.m.

“Out of nowhere, the man is hot on my heels in the doorway. It took me everything I could to slam the door in his face,” said Matthew. “If he got in there, the way I was holding my son, there’s nothing that would’ve stopped him from knocking me out if he wanted to.”

He said a neighbor helped prevent the man from gaining access to the property.

“It was very brazen. It was broad daylight with witnesses, and I can’t help but think he had ill intent, malicious intent,” he said. “It’s a parent’s worst nightmare.”

Boston Police responded and searched the surrounding area.

Officers did not find the man and are still looking to identify him to get answers about what his intentions were.

Matthew said he’s been replaying the strange encounter in his mind since it happened.

“His finger was in my periphery, trying to play with my son. My son grabbed his finger. At that point, my fight or flight instincts kicked in and I started running as fast as I could,” he recalled. “It was very, very bizarre. It felt predatory.”

Surveillance video captured at a nearby apartment complex shows the man in question walking behind Matthew and his son.

He and his wife now carry pepper spray to protect themselves and their child.

Matthew also said he’ll no longer be cradling his son on their way home from daycare to make sure he has at least one hand available for self-defense.

