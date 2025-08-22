‘It can get rough’: Hurricane Erin stirs rough seas off Cape Cod for ferry riders

NANTUCKET, Mass. — Beachgoers on Cape Cod are feeling some of the impact of Hurricane Erin as the storm remains hundreds of miles offshore.

“You can tell there’s a difference, there’s waves you know farther off the coast, there’s no boats except for the ferries, and it’s a lot choppier,” said Sarah Wilbur in Falmouth.

Ferries to Nantucket were canceled Thursday, as well as some going to Martha’s Vineyard from Rhode Island.

“I would have rather have gone to the Quonset ferry, which is, you know, 20 minutes from my house, instead of driving an hour and 45 minutes to Woods Hole, but the boats are moving here, so I’m here,” said Paul Gagne, who lives in Rhode Island.

Gagne had to change his plans a bit to still find a way to the Vineyard for the weekend.

The ferries leaving from Woods Hole still went out since they travel in the sound as opposed to the open ocean from Rhode Island.

“On a storm like this, it’s kinda good to not be on that boat because it can get rough,” said Gagne.

Those rough waters will be too dangerous for swimming on the Cape and south shore the next couple of days.

“Hard to keep the kids out of the water, but we’ll do it for safety reasons,” said Wilbur.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

