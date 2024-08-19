‘Is this real?’: Quincy father and son have close encounter with whale off Castle Island

CASTLE ISLAND — John Galligan of Quincy and his 8-year-old son, Beau were out on a friend’s boat Sunday morning when the fishing trip turned into one heck of whale’s tale.

John and Beau told Boston 25 they were out with friends for a fishing trip off when they started seeing the whale breach around their boat off Castle Island. Beau says that’s when he grabbed his dad’s phone.

“I was just sitting down trying to keep it steady, and I guess it was pretty steady, and, what was going through my mind...I was like “Oh my god, is this real,” Beau described

John was the first one to spot the whale.

“We went out there expecting a fun morning of fishing, really excited to take this in with him and it really ended up being one of the best fishing days i’ve ever had,” said John.

