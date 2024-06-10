Is it safe to swim at Massachusetts beaches? What beachgoers need to know

REVERE, Mass. — Many Bay Staters will flock to beaches along the coast later this with heat and humidity expected to build, but the shift in the weather also brings water concerns.

Save the Harbor Save the Bay, a non-profit harbor advocacy group, is slated to release its annual water quality report card on Monday.

The water quality at beaches in Massachusetts is required to be monitored. This monitoring data helps local health officials determine when to close a beach due to unsafe conditions and to notify the public so that beach visitors can make informed decisions about swimming at the beach.

According to Save the Harbor Save the Bay, bacterial levels in the water tend to rise due to runoff after heavy rains.

As of Monday morning, nine beaches across the state were closed following rain that fell on Sunday, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s interactive beach water quality dashboard:

Algae blooms and waste from animals, among other factors, can also contribute to beach closures.

Swimming in unsafe waters can result in gastrointestinal and respiratory health issues.

The state conducts weekly water quality testing at the start of each week from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Boston 25 News will publish the results of the Save the Harbor Save the Bay report when its made available.

