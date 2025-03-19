IRS owes an estimated $26.5M to 27K Mass. taxpayers. Find out if you qualify

BOSTON — The Internal Revenue Service recently announced that more than 1.1 million Americans have unclaimed refunds for tax year 2021.

Massachusetts taxpayers are owed $26.5 million, but the IRS warned that the deadline to file a claim is April 15.

Across the Bay State, the IRS estimates that about 27,000 taxpayers have unclaimed refunds averaging about $936.

Federal law states that taxpayers have three years to file and claim their refunds. If they don’t file within three years, the money becomes the property of the U.S. Treasury.

The IRS reminded taxpayers who are seeking a 2021 refund that their refunds may be held if they have not filed tax returns for 2022 and 2023.

To find out if you’re eligible for a 2021 tax refund, click here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group