Investigation underway in Canton after man threatened work crew, flashed firearm, police say

CANTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway in Canton after a man allegedly threatened a work crew and flashed a firearm on Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a call for threats in the area of 135 Will Drive around 7:30 a.m. learned a man dressed in black had approached a group of workers, hurled verbal threats, and displayed a firearm before running off on foot, according to the Canton Police Department.

The alleged incident set off a massive police response that included a Massachusetts State Police helicopter, K9 teams, and drone operators from area police departments.

Resource officers at area schools were notified to be on the lookout for the suspect and a perimeter was established in the area of Will Drive.

Police said the initial search for the suspect, who they desribed as being about 6 feet tall, proved unsuccessful. He remains at large.

“We are in the process of obtaining video surveillance from the area and the investigation is ongoing,” the police department said in a statement shared with Boston 25 News.

No additional information was immediately available.

UPDATE: 9:15am the Will Dr. scene is now clear. The investigation is still ongoing. There is no threat to the... Posted by Canton Police Department on Wednesday, May 21, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group