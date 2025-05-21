Investigation underway in Canton after man threatened work crew, flashed firearm, police say

CANTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway in Canton after a man allegedly threatened a work crew and flashed a firearm on Wednesday morning.
Officers responding to a call for threats in the area of 135 Will Drive around 7:30 a.m. learned a man dressed in black had approached a group of workers, hurled verbal threats, and displayed a firearm before running off on foot, according to the Canton Police Department.
The alleged incident set off a massive police response that included a Massachusetts State Police helicopter, K9 teams, and drone operators from area police departments.
Resource officers at area schools were notified to be on the lookout for the suspect and a perimeter was established in the area of Will Drive.
Police said the initial search for the suspect, who they desribed as being about 6 feet tall, proved unsuccessful. He remains at large.
“We are in the process of obtaining video surveillance from the area and the investigation is ongoing,” the police department said in a statement shared with Boston 25 News.
No additional information was immediately available.
UPDATE: 9:15am the Will Dr. scene is now clear. The investigation is still ongoing. There is no threat to the...Posted by Canton Police Department on Wednesday, May 21, 2025
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
