Two hospitalized after train collides with car in Clinton

CLINTON, Mass. — First responders are currently investigating after a train and a car collided in Worcester County Friday morning.

The collision between a CSX train and a sedan happened at the railroad crossing on Sterling Street in Clinton just before 6:30 a.m., a member of the Clinton Fire Department told Boston 25 News.

Two people inside the vehicle were transported to a local hospital, a CSX spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

The train does not carry passengers and none of the crew onboard were hurt, according to the CSX spokesperson.

While the train was able to continue along the tracks, a Boston 25 News crew was able to find the heavily damaged car with its engine hood completely sheared off.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

