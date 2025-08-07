Investigation underway after teen found shot in Brockton cemetery

BROCKTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a teenager was found shot in a cemetery in Brockton late Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at Melrose Cemetery at 88 North Pearl Street just before 11:30 p.m. found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg, according to the Brockton Police Department.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to a Boston hospital with injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.

Police made no mention of suspects or an arrest in connection with the shooting.

"The circumstances surrounding how and where the injury occurred remain under investigation," police said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

