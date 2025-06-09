Investigation underway after police officer struck by vehicle on Cape Cod

BOURNE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a police officer was struck by a vehicle on Cape Cod on Monday morning, officials said.

The officer was directing traffic on Sandwich Road in Bourne when they were struck, according to the Bourne Police Department.

The officer, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver involved in the crash wasn’t hurt. It’s not clear if they will face charges.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

