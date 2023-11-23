Investigation underway after overnight police presence at Bijou Nightclub in Boston

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after an overnight police presence at Bijou Nightclub in Boston.
Boston EMS tells us they responded to 51 Stuart Street around 1:50 a.m.
One person was transported to a local hospital.
Video shows several police officers blocking off the area.
No additional information is available at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
