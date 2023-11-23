Local

Investigation underway after overnight police presence at Bijou Nightclub in Boston

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after an overnight police presence at Bijou Nightclub in Boston.

Boston EMS tells us they responded to 51 Stuart Street around 1:50 a.m.

One person was transported to a local hospital.

Video shows several police officers blocking off the area.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

