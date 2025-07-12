Investigation underway after Mass. State Police cruiser broken into

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A Massachusetts State Police cruiser was broken into at a trooper’s residence in Fall River early Friday morning.

The incident occurred shortly after 6 a.m., prompting an investigation by multiple state police units.

State Detectives, the Bristol County State Police Detective Unit, and the Crime Scene Services Section are conducting the investigation.

Authorities have not released the identity of the trooper whose cruiser was broken into.

Details regarding any suspects or motives for the burglary remain unclear as the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

