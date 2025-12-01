Investigation underway after man struck, killed on Route 20 in Auburn

AUBURN, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a man was struck and killed on a highway in Auburn on Sunday night, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian near the Auburn-Worcester line found a man on the ground in the middle of Route 20 at Washington Street just before 10 p.m., according to the Auburn Police Department.

The victim, a 56-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released. Police say the man lived in a mobile home community across the street from the crash.

The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene and has been cooperative with the investigation, according to police.

State police troopers assigned to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office are assisting Auburn police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

