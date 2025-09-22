Investigation underway after man shot in Rockland

ROCKLAND, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot in Rockland on Sunday.
The Rockland Police Department said the shooting occurred at 292 Market Street.
The victim, identified only as a man in his early 40s, was taken to a local hospital. He was said to be in stable condition.
Authorities are investigating the shooting as a “targeted attack.”
No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Rockland Police Department at 781-871-3890.
The Rockland Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at 292 Market St. in Rockland. The...Posted by Rockland Ma Police Department on Sunday, September 21, 2025
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group