Investigation underway after man shot in Rockland

ROCKLAND, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot in Rockland on Sunday.

The Rockland Police Department said the shooting occurred at 292 Market Street.

The victim, identified only as a man in his early 40s, was taken to a local hospital. He was said to be in stable condition.

Authorities are investigating the shooting as a “targeted attack.”

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Rockland Police Department at 781-871-3890.

The Rockland Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at 292 Market St. in Rockland. The... Posted by Rockland Ma Police Department on Sunday, September 21, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group