ASHLAND, Mass. — Police are investigating after a vehicle was struck and damaged at an apartment complex in Ashland overnight.

The shooting happened at the Chestnut Place apartment complex on Joanne Drive.

“This investigation remains active and is in its early stages,” police said in a statement later Friday. “At this time, investigators believe this to be an isolated incident.”

At approximately 1:28 a.m. Friday, Ashland Public Safety Communications received a 911 call from a person reporting that their vehicle had been struck by gunfire.

0 of 5 Investigation underway after gunfire damages vehicle at apartment complex in Ashland, police say (Boston 25) Investigation underway after gunfire damages vehicle at apartment complex in Ashland, police say (Boston 25) Investigation underway after gunfire damages vehicle at apartment complex in Ashland, police say (Boston 25) Investigation underway after gunfire damages vehicle at apartment complex in Ashland, police say (Boston 25) Investigation underway after gunfire damages vehicle at apartment complex in Ashland, police say (Boston 25)

Officers responded to the area, secured the scene, and began interviewing the reporting party and potential witnesses, police said.

Four apparent bullet holes were noticed on the vehicle, police said.

The Ashland Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit responded to the scene.

The Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section and Ballistics Unit were requested and are actively assisting with processing the vehicle and collecting evidence.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Ryan Puzzo at 508-881-1212, ext. 7997 or rpuzzo@ashlandpd.org.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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