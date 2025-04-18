Investigation underway after fire destroys home in Millbury

MILLBURY, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a fire destroyed a home in Millbury early Friday morning.

The blaze tore through a home on Fink Road.

Aerial video showed that a large section of the roof had collapsed, and a pile of charred and smoldering debris.

Millbury fire

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed that it was investigating the incident with the Millbury Fire Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

