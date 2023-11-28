Local

Investigation underway after child struck by car on way to school in Auburn

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff

AUBURN, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a 9-year-old child was struck by a car while on the way to school in Auburn on Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Oxford Street and Inwood Drive found an injured child, according to the Auburn Police Department.

The child was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Oxford Street was closed while investigators equipped with a drone conducted a crash reconstruction operation.

“This accident happened as kids were headed to school. Thankfully this time the child will be physically okay,” police said in a statement. “Please let this be a reminder to pay extra attention while driving.”

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

