Investigation underway after child struck by car on way to school in Auburn

AUBURN, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a 9-year-old child was struck by a car while on the way to school in Auburn on Tuesday morning.
Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Oxford Street and Inwood Drive found an injured child, according to the Auburn Police Department.
The child was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Oxford Street was closed while investigators equipped with a drone conducted a crash reconstruction operation.
“This accident happened as kids were headed to school. Thankfully this time the child will be physically okay,” police said in a statement. “Please let this be a reminder to pay extra attention while driving.”
There were no additional details immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
