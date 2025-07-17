Investigation underway after body pulled from water near Boston restaurant

BOSTON — A death investigation is underway after a body was pulled from the water near a restaurant in Boston on Thursday morning, officials said.

A spokesperson for the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office told Boston 25 News that the body of a female was recovered from the water near the Barking Crab on Sleeper Street.

There were no initial signs of trauma detected, according to the DA’s office.

The identity of the individual hasn’t been released.

No additional details were available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

